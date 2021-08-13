August 13, 2021 - PACK has announced that its summer fundraising campaign, Childhood Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacay, has exceeded its $15,000 goal by over $11,000. From July 1 through July 23, the local nonprofit organization raised $26,100 from individuals and businesses to help prevent childhood hunger and food insecurity in our community.
“We have exceeded our goal because of our amazing community. People from local businesses, churches and families have stepped forward to help feed the children we serve,” said Malena Stone, Founder of PACK. “We are beyond grateful.”
In Georgia, over 23 percent of children live in food-insecure homes. The $26,100 raised is enough to sponsor food for 174 local children for a year, guaranteeing they will have food to bring home for 52 weekends. The total funds raised during this campaign include the $7,500 that The Eichholz Law Firm pledged to match in support of PACK’s goal.
“The Eichholz Law Firm was thrilled to be part of PACK’s immensely successful summer campaign,” said David Eichholz, Managing Partner of The Eichholz Law Firm. “We take childhood hunger seriously and are dedicated to helping prevent it in our own community.”
Part of PACK’s mission is to also inspire the next generation of leaders, and prizes were awarded to the three participants 18-years-old or younger who raised the most funds to help other kids. First and second place was tied by sisters Abigail and Grace Zellner, who raised money by selling homemade macarons and cards. Third place was awarded to Joe Jamison, who did push-ups to raise funds.
While the money raised by this campaign will greatly support the organization's efforts and impact, PACK currently provides bags of food to over 3,000 children per week, so additional donations are still being accepted. Visit packsavannah.com for more information.
