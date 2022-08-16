August 16, 2022 - After three years of fundraising and planning, Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its  Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit for Sept. 17 in the Savannah History Museum. Raising over $140,000 for the project not including in-kind donations the organization is bringing Savannah’s rich jazz history to life. Tickets are $30 and the event will feature the Savannah  Jazz Hall of Fame Band, a ribbon cutting, a tour, and a reception. 

Executive Director of Savannah Jazz, Paula Fogarty, says, “Our City’s jazz history is as old and significant as that of New Orleans, but the story has yet to be told. This exhibit will not only be a legacy project for our organization, but for the City of Savannah itself. It will serve as the keystone for our educational programs enlightening newcomers to jazz and aficionados about this history. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Coastal Heritage Society and the Savannah History Museum.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.