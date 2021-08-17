August 17, 2021 - On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Habersham Woods neighborhood will host a Garden Tour, featuring the sights, scents and sounds of private gardens. Proceeds from the tour will benefit the Savannah Exploratory Charter School and Renegade Paws Rescue.
The tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a suggested donation of $15. With this donation you can visit any of the gardens in any order you want. Upon arriving at your first garden the docent will greet you, provide you with a wristband, and then you will have access to visit all the participating gardens.
Adoptable pets from Renegade Paws Rescue will be waiting to say hi, and addresses for the gardens will be posted on the neighborhood's Facebook page or at the tent by the Habersham YMCA. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/habersham-woods-garden-tour-tickets-167133148747.
Habersham Woods is a residential neighborhood developed beginning in the 1960s on land formerly owned by the J. C. Lewis family, with a variety of building styles ranging from The Brady Bunch, to Georgian, to French, to Modern/midcentury. Located in the heart of Midtown Savannah, the neighborhood is walking distance to the YMCA, JEA, hospitals, restaurants and shops.
