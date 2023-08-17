August 17, 2023 - During this excessive heat warning, it’s important to remember, seniors can have a tougher time dealing with heat and humidity – putting them at risk for heat-related illness.
To keep heat-related illnesses from becoming a dangerous heat-stroke, it is important to remember to:
Drink lots of water
Shower, bathe or sponge off with cool water
Lie down and rest
Get out of the sun and into a cool, ideally an air-conditioned place.
Unfortunately, many area seniors don’t have the luxury of air-conditioning and that’s where the support of the community and Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) can help. As a reminder, SCI’s annual an drive is continuing through the end of summer.
To qualify for a fan, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income. Fans will be distributed Mondays through Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Members of the community who would like to donate to the “Fans for Seniors” drive may donate funds for fans in person at 3025 Bull Street or online at www.seniorcitizensinc.org/donations. While monetary donations are preferred, new fans may also be donated at SCI’s Bull Street location.
