August 17, 2021 - Due to rising COVID cases and out of concern for the safety and well-being of its volunteers and supporters, One Love Animal Rescue has decided to reschedule the Totally Pawsome 80s Annual Auction for Oct. 2.
For those who have already purchased tickets, they will be honored on Oct. 2 or refunds may be requested by contacting info@oneloveanimalrescue.com.
One Love Animal Rescue’s Totally Pawsome 80s Auction and Fundraiser will feature a night of music and dancing, culinary tastings of Savannah and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit One Love Animal Rescue, a Savannah based 501(c)3 on a mission to save abandoned, neglected, abused, and unwanted pets. One Love Animal Rescue saved 898 lives in 2020 and with the support of the community, they hope to save many more.
The Totally Pawsome 80s Auction and Fundraiser will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 7-11 p.m. at Savannah Station, located at 601 COhen St. in Savannah, GA. 80s themed party attire is suggested, and tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at charityauction.bid/TotallyPawsome80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.