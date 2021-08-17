August 17, 2021 - Union Mission has been awarded a $10,000 grant from Bank of America to support the expansion of Union Mission’s Emergency Housing Program dedicated solely to unaccompanied, homeless women. This program will be the only one of its kind along the I-95 corridor from Florida to South Carolina and will serve more than 100 unaccompanied, homeless women annually.
On any given night, over 180 women in Chatham County are experiencing homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless’ 2019 HUD Point-in-Time Survey. With 219,911 homeless women in the United States and 2,297 homeless women in Georgia alone, Chatham County ranks the second highest rate of homelessness in the state with women making up approximately 28% of the homeless population in Savannah. Data shows women who do not have stable housing are more likely than men to experience trauma, assault, and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“Homeless women can be living alone on the streets, sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing or if able, living in motels,” said Michael Traynor, President & CEO of Union Mission. “Many of them feel unsafe. With the support of Bank of America, and in partnership with the broader community, we will begin to address the need and provide a safe, supportive space for unaccompanied women to transition out of homelessness.”
Through the Emergency Housing Programs, Union Mission is able to provide clients with a 90-day housing program that includes individualized case management and access to an array of comprehensive supportive services that work to address clients’ medical, mental health, and employment needs in order to help them permanently end their homelessness.
“The impact of Union Mission’s work to meet specific needs in our community grows each year,” said Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah. “We are committed to supporting our most vulnerable populations for the benefit of our region at large and we look forward to seeing how this investment helps them make even greater strides to tackle homelessness and housing insecurity in Savannah.”
