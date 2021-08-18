August 18, 2021 - Friends of Jason Statts have planned a benefit to help subsidize the medical assistance that Statts, a quadriplegic as a result of violent crime, requires.
Jason Statts, Savannah resident and SCAD graduate, was seriously wounded when an armed robber shot him near his Ardsley Park home in 2008. Statts remains a quadriplegic as a result of his injuries and on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, his friends will host the 12th Annual Friends of Statts fundraiser at Starland Yard. All proceeds from the event benefit Statts, who is unable to move except for limited use of his arms and hands.
Statts Fest is an energetic convergence of live music, art, friendship and camaraderie. This year’s event will take place Oct. 10, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Starland Yard. Featuring live outdoor music, food trucks, a silent auction, and Statts merchandise for sale. Kid’s activities include a tie-dye station and animals from Oatland Island Wildlife Sanctuary. Music varies from light alt-rock and country performers such as Joe Nelson, Damon and the Sh*tkickers, and Bottles & Cans.
Donations will be accepted at the door with a suggested donation of $10+/person.
Sponsorships and silent auction items are always appreciated. Please email friendsofstatts@gmail.com to donate.
The brainchild of longtime peers (through Statts’ many associations as a 1996 alumnus of SCAD, a professional art director, illustrator, and local musician), the inaugural Friends of Statts event was held at The Jinx in 2009. Over the years FOS has rallied in various venues and formats, but the essence is always the same: On this occasion in Savannah, we’re all Friends of Statts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.