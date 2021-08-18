August 18, 2021 - Step Up Savannah (SUS) has partnered with The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire to expand its Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) Program. For over 12 years, Step Up’s NLA brings together established and emerging leaders from diverse segments of the community to learn problem solving, critical thinking, policy making and advocacy skills. The goal is to help citizens develop community leadership skills aimed at positively impacting the underserved and unrepresented neighborhoods in the Savannah-Chatham community. Now, young adults ages 21-35, who successfully complete the NLA Program, will have the opportunity to become trained mediators for FREE.
“We know nationwide young adults are being excluded from economic mobility through a combination of joblessness, societal barriers, and the lack of start-ups,” noted Alicia Johnson, executive director of Step Up Savannah. “We believe this expanded program offering will not only expand the soft skills of our young adults, but also provide hard skills training that can assist them in their own journey to economic mobility and build a more economically inclusive community right here in Savannah-Chatham.”
The NLA program is currently accepting applications for its 2021 Neighborhood Leadership Academy. Due to COVID-19, the classes will be offered virtually this year. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 19. The classes will convene over a 12-week period, every Monday, starting Sept. 13.
“This new partnership with Step Up Savannah to offer expanded programming provides a unique opportunity for young adults to leverage their experiences in the community and allow everyone to benefit from that experience,” said Lee Robbins, director of operations at The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. “The Mediation Center is proud to partner with Step Up Savannah to create ongoing programming that is meaningful and relevant for young adults.”
To-date, there are over 224 NLA graduates who are serving in many areas of the community to include as elected officials. This year’s class will be the 13th time this FREE community leadership training program has been conducted. Only 25 applicants will be selected. Applicants will be interviewed during the week of Aug. 24.
To apply: https://forms.gle/m7UQHGVucZFNpCFW9
