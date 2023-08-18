August 18, 2023 - Tharros Place, a local nonprofit serving underage survivors of human trafficking, will host its Fall Human Trafficking Stakeholder Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Savannah Technical College's Eckburg Auditorium.
This event is free and open to the public and includes networking, lunch, and a presentation by Georgia Legal Services Program Executive Director Susan P. Coppedge. Those interested in learning more about human trafficking and collaborating to bring it to an end are encouraged to attend. The event is generously sponsored by Delta Air Lines with further support from the following community partners:
Brightside Child & Family Advocacy
Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council
Department of Justice
First City Pride Center
The Front Porch
Georgia Division of Family and Children Services
Georgia Legal Services Program
The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire
Savannah College of Art and Design: SCAD SERVE
Ambassador (ret.) Susan P. Coppedge is Executive Director of Georgia Legal Services Program, a nonprofit law firm that offers free civil legal services to Georgians with low incomes through 10 regional offices across 154 of Georgia’s 159 counties. Prior to that, she was appointed by President Obama, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and served under both Presidents Obama and Trump as United States Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons for the U.S. State Department. As Ambassador, Susan led America’s global engagement against human trafficking and modern-day slavery.
In 2006, Coppedge was awarded a Fulbright-Ian Axford Fellowship in Public Policy and spent six months with New Zealand’s Ministry of Justice studying and assessing the country’s human trafficking laws and prosecutions. In 2022, she joined the Council for Responsible Social Media Project to address the negative mental and public health impacts of social media.
A native of Dalton, Ga., Coppedge earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in public policy studies from Duke University and her law degree from Stanford University Law School.
Advanced registration is required, click here to register.
