August 18, 2023 - Tharros Place, a local nonprofit serving underage survivors of human trafficking, will host its Fall Human Trafficking Stakeholder Meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Savannah Technical College's Eckburg Auditorium.

This event is free and open to the public and includes networking, lunch, and a presentation by Georgia Legal Services Program Executive Director Susan P. Coppedge. Those interested in learning more about human trafficking and collaborating to bring it to an end are encouraged to attend. The event is generously sponsored by Delta Air Lines with further support from the following community partners:

