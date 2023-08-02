Screen Shot 2023-08-01 at 11.35.57 AM.png

August 2, 2023 - Community leaders and supporters will have the opportunity to honor and support local families of fallen first responders by participating in the 200 Club Annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament. This exciting event, which serves as a vital fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, will take place from 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at The Club at Savannah Harbor, 2 Resort Drive.

“It is an honor to once again participate in our Community Heroes Tournament to raise awareness and funds to support the many families we serve. We are so grateful for all the community support and participation,” said Mark Dana, 200 Club President. “The 200 Club has provided over three million dollars to fallen heroes’ families to date, and it wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, donors and volunteers consistently supporting us and our mission.”

