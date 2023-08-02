August 2, 2023 - Community leaders and supporters will have the opportunity to honor and support local families of fallen first responders by participating in the 200 Club Annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament. This exciting event, which serves as a vital fundraiser for the nonprofit organization, will take place from 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at The Club at Savannah Harbor, 2 Resort Drive.
“It is an honor to once again participate in our Community Heroes Tournament to raise awareness and funds to support the many families we serve. We are so grateful for all the community support and participation,” said Mark Dana, 200 Club President. “The 200 Club has provided over three million dollars to fallen heroes’ families to date, and it wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, donors and volunteers consistently supporting us and our mission.”
The 200 Club honors the sacrifice of fallen first responders who have given their lives while protecting others. As a nonprofit organization, they provide immediate and significant financial assistance, fully funded education to the surviving spouse and children, and ongoing commitment and support to the families of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty while protecting our communities.
The day will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a magnificent opening ceremony featuring performances of “Amazing Grace” and the National Anthem, and a combined first responder honor guard presenting the colors. 200 Club President Mark Dana and other supporters will appear before the ceremony ends with an exciting Helicopter fly over. Golfers will then be dismissed to their carts and sent out on the green with a traditional kickoff shotgun blast at 9 a.m. During play, teams will compete for special hole in one prizes, raffles and the always competitive closest to the pin. Teams can enjoy food and drinks at comfort stations along the course and then lunch when play ends.
A variety of golf tournament sponsorship opportunities are available, including a $200 Standard Hole Sponsorship, $300 GPS Hole Sponsorship, $800 Big Ticket Team, $1,500 Legacy Sponsorship, $2,500 Hero Sponsorship, and $5,000 Valor Sponsorship. There is also a special $350 sponsorship opportunity named the 200 Club Beneficiary Hole Sponsor, which allows sponsors to have their logo displayed at the hole alongside the profile of a college student currently supported by the 200 Club.
