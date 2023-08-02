August 2, 2023 - Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), based in Tucker, Georgia, is a nonprofit that supplies refurbished home medical equipment (HME) to people with disabilities and their caregivers' equipment, such as wheelchairs, shower benches, and walkers, at little to no cost for mobility-challenged recipients, their families, and caregivers.
FODAC has been serving the Savannah and coastal areas with HME deliveries for more than five years and will have a soft launch opening this fall in Savannah. It will help the region with real-time access to the equipment and services.
This year the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children Savannah Music Fest will take place on Sept. 23, 2023 from 5-10 p.m. at Coach's Corner, and will be a fun-filled evening to rock out for a great cause. The Music Fest will feature the legendary 90's iconic band, Cracker with Stewart and Winfield, Thomas Claxton, and Anne-Marie Perry, as well as Social People with the Inglesbys. Social People with the Inglesbys is a new group of long-time Athens musicians, Dodd Ferrell (Mayor of Winterville), Adam Poulin, Tim Adams, and Mitch Turner. Dodd's cousins, Betsy Inglesby and Caroline Inglesby Stephens, and Barenaked Ladies bassist Jim Creeggan are joining the group.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 130,000 Georgians have Dementia, and those numbers are expected to climb in the next decade as the population ages. Caring for persons and families living with Dementia is overwhelming and costly. 70% of persons living with Dementia live within their community and cannot afford proper medical care equipment.
FODAC is a safety net when the wait for HME coverage can take weeks or months. Their services include home and vehicle modifications, including building ramps, updating old computers, providing them to low-income clients, and providing equipment to communities impacted by major disasters.
FODAC's services can be life-changing for children born with a disability, adults dealing with the aftermath of an accident or injury, or seniors who have experienced a stroke or are incapacitated due to an illness. Providing clients with equipment to perform daily living activities keeps people in their homes. It allows them to work, go to school, and be active in their communities while avoiding the path that leads to nursing homes, homelessness, or feelings of helplessness and isolation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.