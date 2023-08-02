AMF-Savannah-2023-featured.jpeg

August 2, 2023 - Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), based in Tucker, Georgia, is a nonprofit that supplies refurbished home medical equipment (HME) to people with disabilities and their caregivers' equipment, such as wheelchairs, shower benches, and walkers, at little to no cost for mobility-challenged recipients, their families, and caregivers. 

FODAC has been serving the Savannah and coastal areas with HME deliveries for more than five years and will have a soft launch opening this fall in Savannah. It will help the region with real-time access to the equipment and services.

