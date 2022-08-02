TIMSCIkeholdingtankstaffkids.jpeg

August 2, 2022 - Last week Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s “yearling straggler” sea turtle, Ike, graduated and moved into his larger tank in the undercroft at the Center located at 37 Meddin Drive. Ike has been at the Center since he was rescued in 2020 when he arrived as a “quarantine hatchling.” 

When Ike first arrived at the Center on September 2, 2020, he only weighed 14 grams. Nowhe weighs 10 pounds and his new tank holds 4,560 gallons of water, which is 25 times the size of his previous tank. Ike’s next step, the greatest of all, will be his release to the ocean during the summer of 2023. 

