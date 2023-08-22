August 22, 2023 - Foster parents often grapple with substantial challenges, underscoring the crucial need to provide them essential training, support, and resources. To address this need, Amerigroup Georgia and renowned foster care expert Dr. John DeGarmo offered complimentary training sessions to Savannah-area foster parents over the weekend to address mental health and related challenges for both parents and children.

Saturday’s discussion convened health care leaders and foster care parents from across Chatham County to raise awareness and gather support for foster care initiatives. Dr. DeGarmo shared his personal experiences and insights, aiming to inspire and empower attendees. The event addressed the specific needs of Chatham County’s foster care community and emphasized the importance of increased support services, enhanced training and mental health resources.

