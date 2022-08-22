August 22, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire is partnering with multi-disciplinary contemporary artist Amiri Geuka Farris for a series of events intended to make art more accessible and to expose young people to the joy and creativity of working with a professional artist. 

This summer, Farris has been collaborating with museums, art centers, collectors, nonprofit organizations, and unexpected partners including libraries, and doctors’ offices to bring art out into smaller, underserved communities without a formal arts presence.He is a working artist whose dynamic multi-media work has been featured in more than 50 solo exhibitions and juried museum exhibitions throughout the U.S. 

