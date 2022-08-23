August 23, 2022 - Step One Automotive Group will present their Local Hero Award and a Child Safety Demonstration at their monthly free Grab-n-Go Meals for first responders on Friday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s North location at 1011 Chatham Center Dr.
“Along with our continued support for our first responders, we strive to acknowledge the people that are making a difference. Presenting this dedicated young mother with a $500 VISA gift card, dinner at Ardsley Station, a pizza party from DONATOS and a Jeep Gladiator for the weekend is a privilege.states Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric. “I am also proud to share that City of Pooler PIO Lindsay Heintzman will be onsite offering child seat belt safety demonstrations. By making sure your child seat is installed properly, you can win one of the four new seats.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.