August 24, 2023 - Are you interested in history? Would you like to give something back to the community where you live? Savannah is endowed with a rich cultural heritage, and The Davenport Houses needs volunteers to help tell its story by leading tours through the historic 1820s Davenport House Museum.
This September, The Davenport House Museum will be offering docent training classes twice a week. Sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6. Volunteers who complete the training typically work two shifts per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.