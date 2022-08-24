August 24, 2022 - Healthy Savannah is providing $7000 in grant funding to support six Back-to-School and other community events planned by faith community partners. Funds were granted to applicable projects, events and programs from July through mid-September 2022 that include COVID-19 and flu awareness activities and vaccine clinics.
Back to School Block Party on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church, 1006 May St., Savannah, GA 31415.
This event was developed to reach families with children with the most recent updates on the impact of COVID in the African American community. Greater Gaines Chapel AME church is located in the Kayton/Frazier public housing area and Gadsden Elementary School.
Reaching Others For Health and Hope, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Faith Deliverance Church, 5215 Wendell St., Savannah GA 31405.
The purpose of this event is to provide the community with health education as it relates to flu and COVID-19. The speakers will include medical personnel (SCCPSS nurse) and a Faith Deliverance Church minister.
Community Awareness Day, September 17 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at First Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 1604 Burroughs St., Savannah, GA 31415.
In continuation of efforts to educate, engage and encourage the residents of the Cuyler-Brownville community, the church will partner with The Savannah Police Department Central Precinct and City of Savannah to offer a comprehensive day of education, information, community resources, fun, food and fellowship, as well as the opportunity to access COVID vaccines/boosters and the latest information on vaccine eligibility. Various local entertainers will perform on an outdoor stage including “Magic” Marc Dunston.
Past events include the Smart Start Back-to-School Initiative, held July 31 at New Birth Christian Center, and Back to School Event with Jesus RALLY which was held July 31 and Aug. 7 at Little Bryan Baptist Church and Asbury United Methodist Church.
“These funds were specifically earmarked to be spent in the faith community,” said Elsie Smalls, PhD, operations manager. “We understand that collaborating with our faith leaders and members is often the most effective way to communicate social movements and community programs.”
The funding was made possible through a supplemental grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to broaden initiatives of the current Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant, administered by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. The overall goal of the initiative is to focus on COVID-19 and flu vaccine access, awareness, and acceptance, particularly in Savannah’s Black and Hispanic communities.
Grants for the faith-based back-to-school events were awarded in amounts from $500 to $1500 on approved plans submitted by eligible organizations in July with activities to be completed by Sept. 18.
The grant administrators reached out to African American and Hispanic faith-based organizations, churches and places of worship located in the priority population communities served by Healthy Savannah. The recipients selected to receive funds may use them to provide new or expanded activities or events that must benefit individuals and families in the community and/or priority communities served by Healthy Savannah.
“We applaud these organizations for their creative and innovative approaches in developing activities and projects that uniquely support COVID-19 and flu education and awareness programs in our community,” said Smalls.
