August 24, 2023 - After a three year hiatus, the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Taste of Pooler. Presented by Coastal Restaurant Supply & Service, the 2023 Taste of Pooler will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21. This year’s event will feature cuisine from over 26 of Pooler’s top restaurants, and will be the largest celebration of the city’s culinary scene to date.
“The Taste of Pooler is back and it’s going to be bigger than ever,” said Courtney Rawlins, president and CEO, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. “Pooler’s restaurant scene is not only growing, it’s thriving. We can’t wait to showcase the businesses that make our city a dining destination.”
The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, located at 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler. A special VIP lounge experience sponsored by HOS Management will begin early at 5 p.m. With their ticket, guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious cuisine from every vendor and to vote for their favorite local eatery in the Taste of Pooler awards.
A limited number of VIP and general admission tickets are still available. General admission is $25 and VIP tickets are $75. All guests will receive a signature event cup, and VIP guests will receive two complimentary drink tickets. A cash bar will be available. Visit poolerchamber.com/eventcalendar for more information and to purchase tickets.
