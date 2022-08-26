The professional development opportunity will enable Savannah CASA’s Advocacy Director, Mandy Roberts, to obtain a Children’s Law and Policy certificate from Loyola University-Chicago. This program was made possible by the long-standing relationship between Loyola University and National CASA/GAL. The Children’s Law and Policy Executive Program is one component of National CASA/GAL’s professional development initiative that covers tuition costs for directors and staff members. This program has been customized for members of the CASA/GAL network. CASA/GAL leaders from across the country will devote a year of coursework to learn about child welfare policy, study law, and the legal system, and amass leadership skills.
“From her time at Chatham County DFCS to leading the Savannah CASA program, Mandy Roberts has been a committed advocate over the last decade for Chatham County’s children who have experienced abuse and neglect. We are grateful for this opportunity to expand her understanding of the system, which will, in turn, improve the advocacy provided by our organization,” said Kate Blair, Executive Director of Brightside Advocacy.
There are 950 CASA/GAL programs nationwide, including 49 state offices. This opportunity is made possible by funds distributed through National CASA/GAL and is provided by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice, as authorized under the Victims of Child Abuse Act of 1990. Visit Brightsideadvocacy.org for more information.
