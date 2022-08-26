Troy Williams and Kim Newbold unveil plaque.JPG

August 26, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) unveiled a historic marker at the home of W.W. Law at 710 W. Victory Drive in Savannah on the morning on Tuesday, August 23. Westley Wallace Law purchased the house in the 1950s as a home for himself and his mother and lived there until his death in 2002.   

Historic Savannah Foundation’s Board Chair, Austin Hill unveiled the plaque with Sue Adler, President and CEO of HSF after explaining the history of this historic home.  W.W. Law, Savannah’s crusader for justice and civil rights for African Americans, had an extensive collection of documents, books, and artwork accumulated at his home over the decades, until the structure was literally sagging from the weight of the collection. The individual who purchased the house after W.W. Law’s death did not maintain the property and in 2011, HSF got involved in saving and preserving 710 W. Victory Drive.  At the time the renovation was completed, before the current management or team members joined HSF, there was an oversight and the historic marker dedication for this building was never installed – although it was ordered and was located once HSF were alerted to this fact.  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.