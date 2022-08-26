August 26, 2022 - The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) recently announced the 2022-2023 president and board of directors. The president and board are chosen through a rigorous nominating and voting process for their range of skillsets, passion for community service and leadership experience.
JLS announced the following members of its 2022-2023 Board of Directors:
Jennifer Wise | President Elect
Mary Beth Kennedy | Executive Vice President
Keisha Howard | Secretary
Misty Thompson | Treasurer
Kendra DeMoura | Nominating Chair
Jennifer Grafton | Sustainer Director
Kathy Bellios | At-Large Director
Patty Henke | At-Large Director
Deja Stephenson | At-Large Director
Elizabeth Summerell was first announced as the League year president at the organization’s annual meeting. A native of Centreville, Va., Summerell made the move to Savannah in 2015 and joined the Junior League of Savannah in 2016. She has served in numerous leadership roles, including finance vice presidentand director of finance. Summerell is a manager of Assurance Services for Marcum LLP, a national accounting and advising services firm, and has volunteered with several local organizations, including United Way of the Coastal Empire, Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah, Make-a-Wish Georgia, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home Foundation.
“It is an honor to serve as President of the Junior League of Savannah,” said Summerell. “Leading an organization comprised entirely of women volunteering their time to better their community is my most rewarding task to date. The work the JLS has done in almost a century since they started is admirable, and I look forward to contributing to that continuing work.”
Founded in 1926, JLS has impacted the Greater Savannah community and advanced women’s leadership through volunteer action, collaboration and training. The board oversees strategic operations, including a cross-functional role of running the daily operations with the management team.
