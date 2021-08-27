August 27, 2021 - Bank of America Charitable Foundation recently awarded America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia funds from their economic mobility grant to assist with childhood hunger initiatives. Bank of America has been a longtime corporate donor of Second Harvest and a tremendous sponsor in their efforts to provide for those who struggle with hunger in coastal Georgia.
“America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has been instrumental in fighting hunger in the Savannah community,” said Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah. “We are here to ensure they have the resources needed to continue serving families faced with food insecurity – especially as children go back to school.”
Since the onset of Covid-19 and the repercussions of the pandemic, Second Harvest has seen an overwhelming increase in the need for food assistance, upwards of 45% or more. Many of those seeking help are individuals and families that unexpectedly lost their source of income and their children were at home, attending school online.
In the past year they have provided more than one million Grab & Go meals for children and over 27 million pounds of food through partner agencies and Mobile Food Pantry distributions in all 21 counties that they serve. With the support of Bank of America Charitable Foundation and their generous grant of $20,000 they are on course to serve the children of our community as they start back to in-person school.
To learn more call (912) 236-6750 or visit www.helpendhunger.org.
