August 27, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, has been awarded a $5,000 grant from International Paper’s Savannah Mill and the International Paper Foundation to use for its Meals on Wheels program. Funds will provide more than 700 meals to homebound seniors.
The Savannah Mill’s International Paper Foundation supports projects and programs focused on their signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief. The foundation provides support for critical needs in the communities where their employees live and work and where their employees actively volunteer.
“Each day, Senior Citizens, Inc. delivers 1,800 meals and wellness checks to our clients,” said Patti Lyons, SCI President. “We are grateful to International Paper for this grant that will allow us to serve more older adults in the Coastal Empire.”
The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.
“We are pleased that at this critical time, our support helps Senior Citizens, Inc. expand their reach and provide more meals to seniors in our community who may experience food insecurity,” said Jay Wilson, Mill Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.