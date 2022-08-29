August 29, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Jeff Freeman, Assistant Director of the Davenport House Museum, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. His presentation is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at HSF’s headquarters, 321 E York St.
Freeman will share stories about the people of the Davenport household and the roles they played during and after the Civil War. Originally from Richmond, VA, Jeff Freeman has been at the Davenport House Museum since 2006. After a four-year stint in the U.S. Army and a 15-year career in the technology field, Jeff decided to follow his passion for history and pursue a career as a museum professional. He holds a BA in History from University of Maryland University College.
“Everyone has a general idea about the events of the Civil War, however, Jeff’s lecture aims to shed light on Savannah’s role in the war and explain how families, like the Davenports, were involved," HSF Education and Research Associate, Kimberly Newbold said. “We are fortunate to haveJeff’s expertise to share information about the Civil War in the hostess city.”
Freeman’s lecture is free for HSF members and $15 for non-members. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. with a pre-lecture gathering at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy a glass of wine. Members may RSVP for the Sept. 22 lecture by emailing Kimberly Newbold at knewbold@myhsf.org. The $15 nonmember registration fee can be paid by visiting HSF’s website, www.myhsf.org. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended.
For more information about the “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series, contact Newbold at 912-483-7294. For information about other HSF events, please visit myhsf.org or call 912-233-7787, and follow HSF on their social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. HSF continues to build capacity within its operations, secure new financial resources, improve its image and visibility, and increase public policy efforts to protect Savannah’s historic districts. For more information about the work of the Historic Savannah Foundation, visit www.myhsf.org.
