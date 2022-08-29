August 29, 2022 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) will host Jeff Freeman, Assistant Director of the Davenport House Museum, as the next presenter in their “People, Places and Stories that Define Savannah” lecture series. His presentation is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at HSF’s headquarters, 321 E York St. 

Freeman will share stories about the people of the Davenport household and the roles they played during and after the Civil War. Originally from Richmond, VA, Jeff Freeman has been at the Davenport House Museum since 2006. After a four-year stint in the U.S. Army and a 15-year career in the technology field, Jeff decided to follow his passion for history and pursue a career as a museum professional. He holds a BA in History from University of Maryland University College. 

