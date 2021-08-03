August 3, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, recently announced the new members and officers to its board of directors.
Joining the board for a three-year term are:
Cheri Dean, director of Transitional Living, Park Place Outreach
Derek Mallow, Georgia State Representative, House District 163
Michael Messer, retired, Chief Risk Officer, BNP Paribas Fortis and BNP Paribas CIB Americas
Jenny O’Sako, partner, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard
Matt West, owner, West Construction Company
Officers for the 2021-2022 year are:
Paul Pressly, Chair
Bill Wallace, Vice Chair
Mark Bennett, Secretary
Don Teague, Treasurer
Susan Hancock, Immediate Past Chair
“Part of our success in helping people age successfully is because of the dedication of community leaders volunteering their talents and support,” said Patti Lyons, SCI president. “We are incredibly grateful for our board members’ leadership.”
