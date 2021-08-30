Savannah Area Realtors.jpg
John Bogardus - Lowcounty Down Syndrome Society, Realtors Michelle Edwards, Kimberly Miltiades, Joyce Jerrell.

August 30, 2021 - Savannah Area Realtors recently donated $1500 to the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society.

The $1500 is a donation given by Savannah Area REALTORS® Community Services Committee. Th realtors will also be working hard to raise additional funds through this year’s Buddy Walk in October. The money will be used to help support Camp Buddy.
 
 “The Savannah Area Realtors are very happy to be able to donate to this extremely worthy cause," said Cissy Smith. "We have been supporters of the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society for a long time and our realtors have always been generous in supporting these children.”

