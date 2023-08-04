August 4, 2023 - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has announced the final phase of the capital campaign for the new facility with a projected five months until relocating to Chatham Parkway. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) entrusted us to purchase land and build a new facility that is double our current size, easily accessible from major highways, and located a safe distance from potential storm surges. This project has been two years in the making and the finish line is in view.
“We have been presented with an exciting and challenging opportunity, and we need the community’s help to cross the finish line. A foundation based in Atlanta has offered us a $2 million grant … if we are able to secure $2 million in matching funds by September 30, 2023. Now is your chance to be a part of food bank history and help us ensure for generations to come that our children, seniors, families, and individuals with handicaps will not struggle with food insecurity and the empty pain of hunger” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
