August 4, 2023 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire will host their annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Casino events, on Sunday, Sept. 17 and Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at The Golf Club at Savannah Harbor, with proceeds directly benefiting the RMHC to provide a home away from home for families that have a critically ill or injured child being treated at our local children’s hospital or medical facility.
McDonalds is the Title Sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include, Golf Sponsor David Pence Allstate, Casino Sponsor, International Diamond Center and Beverage Sponsor for both days is Southern Crown Partners.
The signature Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Casino event will be held on Sunday evening, Sept. 17, 2023. VIP pre-event party starts at 4 p.m., with general admittance from 5-8 p.m. The event will showcase craft beers and sample specialty cocktails supplied by Southern Crown Partners, food from Ardsley Station, a special VIP Lounge, great auction items and a chance to win the “Key to the Locker.”
The Ronald Open Golf Tournament starts with 8 a.m. registration on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 - shotgun starts at 10 a.m. Breakfast sandwiches will be provided by McDonald’s, bloody mary’s provided by Southern Crown Partners, and food at the post awards ceremony by Rocky’s Deli.
Tickets for Sunday’s event are available on the website. For more details about tickets/sponsorships opportunities, contact Janet Kolbush, Development and Events Director at 912.350.7641 or janet@rmhccoastalempire.org.
For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire visit: rmhccoastalempire.org.
