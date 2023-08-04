Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire to Host Annual Beer, Guys, Cigars Golf & Casino Events

August 4, 2023 - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire will host their annual Beer, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Casino events, on Sunday, Sept. 17 and Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at The Golf Club at Savannah Harbor, with proceeds directly benefiting the RMHC to provide a home away from home for families that have a critically ill or injured child being treated at our local children’s hospital or medical facility. 

McDonalds is the Title Sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include, Golf Sponsor  David Pence Allstate, Casino Sponsor, International Diamond Center and Beverage Sponsor for both days is Southern Crown Partners

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.