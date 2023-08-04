August 4, 2023 - Six students from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) at Savannah recently received business and networking advice from 5 CEOs.
The CEOs volunteered one-on-one time with middle- and high-schoolers while answering their questions as they prepare to launch and run their own businesses as part of their YEA! class.
YEA! teaches kids ages 11 to 18 how to identify their passions, develop a business idea, write a business plan, pitch investors for funding, and obtain all the necessary components to create a fully, formed, and functioning business or social movement by the end of the 30-week class.
As a non-profit organization, the Hispanic Chamber Foundation’s YEA! Program relies on the generosity of the community and of sponsors; people who identify with entrepreneurship and want to help pave the way for the future business leaders of tomorrow.
“YEA! strengthens the community, and the community strengthens YEA!,” said Alfonso Ribot, President / CEO Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and YEA! Program Manager. “Our instructors, mentors, and committee members seek out people in every facet of the business community to help our students’ dreams become reality.”
