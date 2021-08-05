August 5, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announced it recently received a $1,500 donation from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation for its Meals on Wheels program. The funding will cover the costs of more than 200 meals, wellness checks, and friendly visits to SCI clients.
“We are so appreciative to the Enterprise Holdings Foundation for their support of our Meals on Wheels program,” said Patti Lyons, SCI President. “This means we are able to serve more seniors in the Coastal Empire with not only great-tasting, nutritious food, but also some social interaction.”
The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands.
