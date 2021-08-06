August 6, 2021 - A child enters foster care due to abuse or neglect which can often be caused by generational trauma, mental health concerns, stress caused by poverty, or substance use of the parent. Often these causes can be addressed and the child returned home. More than 45 percent of the children that enter foster care in Chatham County are reunified with their families. After 30 years of providing exceptional advocacy, Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is expanding to meet this need identified by the CASA volunteers, the Chatham County Juvenile Court, the Chatham County Superior Court, and the Chatham County Department of Children and Family Services (DFCS).
In 2022, Savannah CASA will launch a Supervised Family Visitation Center to meet this distinct need in our community by providing a home-like environment where families can practice being families. The Center will provide supervised visitations and parent education/coaching services to families referred via court order or DFCS. By intervening during this traumatic time and providing parents with the support they need to care for their children, our community will prevent future abuse and neglect.
Savannah CASA has announced that International Paper Company’s Savannah Mill, one of the world’s leading producers of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper, has granted their organization a $5000 for the new center.
“This grant will help us make a difference in the lives of families. There are so many layered issues within the foster care system and it can be so overwhelming for children to process it all. Being able to provide a safe space for them to reconnect with their family in the middle of all the chaos is so important to their well-being. Having organizations like International Paper partner in this effort is truly incredible,” states Savannah CASA Executive Director, Kate Blair.
Visit savannahcasa.org/visitation for more information and to support this new Visitation Center for children in foster care.
