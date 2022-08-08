August 8, 2022 - Fight the War Within and Tosa Coffee Company recently hosted a dedication ceremony for their Wall of Heroes Board.

The Wall of Heroes Board honors heroes who lost their lives to their internal wars. Each hero whose name is on the board served our nation in some capacity, whether in the Armed Forces, Police, Fire, EMS, or Dispatch. Though these heroes are no longer with us physically, Fight the War Within believes it is their calling to keep their memories and names alive, in honor of their surviving family and loved ones.

