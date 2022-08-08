August 8, 2022 - Fight the War Within and Tosa Coffee Company recently hosted a dedication ceremony for their Wall of Heroes Board.
The Wall of Heroes Board honors heroes who lost their lives to their internal wars. Each hero whose name is on the board served our nation in some capacity, whether in the Armed Forces, Police, Fire, EMS, or Dispatch. Though these heroes are no longer with us physically, Fight the War Within believes it is their calling to keep their memories and names alive, in honor of their surviving family and loved ones.
“I am honored to remember these fallen warriors who made the choice and sacrifice to defend our great Nation,” says Collins, who established the program last year at a nearby Planet Fitness. “Their sacrifice should be recognized. The goal of this Dedication Board Program is to bring awareness to our fallen heroes and remind the families that their name will not be forgotten.”
The Fallen Heroes Board was dedicated at Tosa Coffee Company in Richmond Hill, Georgia, where it will permanently hang and display these names. James Collins, Treasurer for Fight the War Within, read the names and biographies of the heroes on the board, and family and friends of the fallen were also in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.