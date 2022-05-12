May 12, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire recently introduced Brianne Yontz as the new Area Director for Bryan County.
“We are thrilled to have an executive with such a proven track record join our team in this important role,” said Brynn Grant, United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO. “Brianne has lived in Richmond Hill for 30 years and it is gratifying to see another long-term resident of Bryan County assume responsibility for our services in this community.”
Yontz comes to United Way with a strong background in leadership development, communications, fundraising, and project management. Most recently, she was Program Administrator for Leadership Southeast Georgia and Account Executive for Official Guides of Savannah. For eight years, she was the Executive Director of the Richmond Hill/Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, and before that, she served as the Vice President of Member Services for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah for eight years. Other employment experiences in the area included six years as Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Comcast in Savannah.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from The Ohio State University. Yontz is a graduate of Leadership Savannah, Leadership Bryan, and Leadership Southeast Georgia. She was a founding board member of the Matthew Freeman Project and has served as a board member for the St. Anne Catholic Church Pastoral Council, Rotary Club of Richmond Hill, the Richmond Hill Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Friends of Coastal Gardens. She has served as a United Way of the Coastal Empire Community Investment volunteer and has headed cheerleading, basketball, and tennis booster clubs at Richmond Hill High School.She and her husband Mark are the proud parents of daughters Barbara, Jillian, and Hannah.
“Working with United Way in a community I know and love so well is the opportunity of a lifetime,” says Yontz. “I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and help improve lives throughout Bryan County and this region.”
