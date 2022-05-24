May 24, 2022 - SD Gunner Fund Founder, Britnee Kinard, has been selected as a recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, recognizing those who have given exceptional service to the state of Georgia.
Kinard received the certificate of appreciation from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Kinard was nominated for the award by Senator Ben Watson, given to Georgians who go above and beyond in their dedication to the well-being of the state. A resident and a familiar face to many in Richmond Hill, Kinard is a big advocate for military families, first responders, and special needs families in the community. Kinard, known for her own family struggle with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has spent the last 10 years advocating for military families, service dogs, and disability awareness throughout the State of Georgia.
“I advocate for those in our community because I want them to know that they are not alone”, Kinard said. “I have been in situations where I felt like no one cared. I also want to make our community stronger by helping others be the best they can be. To be a public servant to the beautiful State of Georgia is such an honor. But this honor would not be possible without the help of my family, my team at SD Gunner Fund, and the dedication of so many volunteers, partners, and sponsors.”
The award from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reads: “May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in her travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever she may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State.”
For more information visit www.sdgunner.org.
