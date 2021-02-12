February 12, 2021 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people age successfully, announced it has named Brittany Francese as its director of In-Home Services. In that role, she manages a team of personal care aides and certified nursing assistants to provide personal care services and assistance with daily living activities to seniors in private homes and facilities throughout Chatham County. Under her guidance, In-Home Services at SCI has grown by 15 percent.
Francese came to SCI from a large home care company where she worked as the client services coordinator. In addition to having prior experience in home health and home care, she also has prior management experience in a private school setting.
Francese, who graduated from Armstrong Atlantic State University, was named a Best of Home Care Leader in Excellence by Homecare Pulse. She is a member of the American Association for Homecare, the National Association for Homecare and Hospice, and the South Carolina Homecare and Hospice Association.
