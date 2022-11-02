November 2, 2022 - SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services, Inc. has announced the appointment of Colleen Bozard as Interim Executive Director. SAFE Shelter is Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to victims of intimate partner violence and their children.
“We appreciate the last 15 years of dedication by our previous Executive Director to the mission of SAFE Shelter, which is to prevent domestic violence, protect victims, and promote change in our community.” said Toni Marwitz, Board President. “Under her leadership, SAFE Shelter has provided life-saving services to thousands of domestic violence victims.”
“The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Colleen Bozard has been appointed as Interim Director while we begin the work needed for a comprehensive search for SAFE Shelter’s new Executive Director. Colleen has 25 years of experience working with non-profit organizations and we know that she will steward the Shelter well during this period of transition.” noted Ms. Toni Marwitz.
SAFE Shelter was founded in 1979; the current shelter facility opened in 2001. With 48 beds, the Shelter is one of the largest domestic violence shelters in Georgia. In addition to shelter services, the agency provides legal advocacy, crisis counseling, and case management services to those impacted by domestic violence. SAFE Shelter is certified through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and is a United Way Agency.
