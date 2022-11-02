November 2, 2022 - SAFE Shelter Center for Domestic Violence Services, Inc. has announced the appointment of Colleen Bozard as Interim Executive Director. SAFE Shelter is Savannah’s only shelter dedicated to victims of intimate partner violence and their children.

“We appreciate the last 15 years of dedication by our previous Executive Director to the mission of SAFE Shelter, which is to prevent domestic violence, protect victims, and promote change in our community.” said Toni Marwitz, Board President. “Under her leadership, SAFE Shelter has provided life-saving services to thousands of domestic violence victims.”

