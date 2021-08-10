August 10, 2021 - Historic Savannah Foundation recently announced the hiring of their new Event & Development Associate, Colleen Reynolds.
Colleen Reynolds was born in Georgia and was raised in the bungalows of Arlington, Virginia, with intermittent tours and travels in Europe with her family as an “Army Brat.” She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University. Reynolds made Savannah her home with her husband over 25 years ago and pursued a career in the southern hospitality industry. She thrives on collaborating with stakeholders and ensuring the event experience makes a positive impact on all who attend while strengthening the organization’s sense of purpose.
Her experience includes working with group business within the hotel industry, building a successful couture interior design firm, managing the operations of nonprofit arts organizations, and running an event company. Reynolds is always making sure that personal connection is first, financial goals are met, trust is the foundation and tradition is honored. She lives with her husband, dog, and cat in Historic Gordonston. Her two daughters come home from college often to enjoy time together at coffee shops and long walks around Savannah’s squares.
Historic Savannah Foundation, a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, saves buildings, places, and stories that define Savannah’s past, present, and future. Following its formation in 1955, the organization started a Revolving Fund to save endangered historic properties, now totaling nearly 410 buildings throughout several of Savannah’s historic districts. Visit myhsf.org for more information.
