May 3, 2023 - Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF), a leading nonprofit preservation and cultural institution, has announced the promotion of Colleen Reynolds to the position of Assistant Director.
Reynolds has most recently served HSF as the associate of Events & Development.
“Historic Savannah Foundation is delighted to promote Colleen to this new role,” said HSF CEO and President Sue Adler. “Her passion is working with people and among her many strengths are coordination and implementation. As HSF has expanded our campus over the last two years, Colleen will be managing the maintenance and preservation of our properties, event planning, and overseeing special projects and tasks.”
Reynolds’ work history includes directing group business within the hotel industry, building a successful couture interior design firm, managing the operations of a non-profit arts organization, and running a special events company, Reynolds holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University.
“Every day I feel lucky and honored to work at HSF," said Reynolds. "My goal always is to work to strengthen our organization’s sense of purpose and to be creative and collaborative with our team in making things happen.”
The Georgia native was raised in Arlington, Va., with intermittent tours and travels in Europe with her family as an ‘Army Brat.’ She made Savannah her home with her husband over 29 years ago.
Reynolds lives with her husband and puppies in the Gordonston Historic District. Her two daughters return home from college often to enjoy time together at favorite coffee shops and walks around Savannah’s squares.
