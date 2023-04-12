DEEP-Crystal.jpeg

April 12, 2023 - Deep has named Crystal Moon their new Director of Youth Programs overseeing the Young Author Project, Block by Block, and SLAM Team. Moon grew up in Statesboro, Georgia, but has spent the past 15 years working in education and behavioral health in Macon and Warner Robins. Moving to the Savannah area has been a kind of homecoming for her.

“I’ve been away for about 15 years, but at heart, I’m from this space. I’m deeply connected to it,” she said. “I’m excited to go out and explore what Savannah is today, understanding the direction Savannah would like to go.”

