April 12, 2023 - Deep has named Crystal Moon their new Director of Youth Programs overseeing the Young Author Project, Block by Block, and SLAM Team. Moon grew up in Statesboro, Georgia, but has spent the past 15 years working in education and behavioral health in Macon and Warner Robins. Moving to the Savannah area has been a kind of homecoming for her.
“I’ve been away for about 15 years, but at heart, I’m from this space. I’m deeply connected to it,” she said. “I’m excited to go out and explore what Savannah is today, understanding the direction Savannah would like to go.”
Moon received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Mercer University and her master’s in teaching from Georgia College & State University. She began work in behavioral health while still in college, working in her local community with those struggling with mental and behavioral health challenges or substance abuse, many of whom were justice involved.
“It shook me to my core to see how mental illness and class and racism and poverty intersected,” Moon said. These early experiences, and her long career as teacher, shaped her in powerful ways. She formed a passion for trauma work, literacy access, and practices that nourish the mind and spirit, like yoga and meditation. Before and during the pandemic, Moon coupled teaching with a yoga business that allowed her to bring these disciplines to a wider audience.
At Deep, Moon will be overseeing some of Deep’s largest and oldest programs. At the introductory level, the Young Author Project hosts creative writing workshops across more than a dozen public middle and high schools in Chatham County, giving Deep’s youngest writers a platform from which to tell their stories and explore their wildest ideas. Block by Block, Deep’s intermediate program, brings together diverse groups from ages 15 to 18 to explore the hidden stories of Savannah’s neighborhoods and define their own identities as art-makers and keepers of rich cultural narratives. SLAM Team, an advanced program and a pathway within Deep’s Youth Leadership Team, allows youth artists to collaborate with mentor poets as they pursue a more just and equitable Savannah and perform within Savannah’s historic spoken word culture.
The Young Author Project, Block by Block, and SLAM have long histories in Savannah, and Moon is eager to begin writing their long futures.
“Stories are ancient,” she explained. “That’s one of the first things we started doing as human beings to express ourselves. But people in our community are not heard—or their stories are distorted. Deep creates a space for those people. It’s not just working with youth, it’s intergenerational.”
“Words are important. People don’t understand how powerful words are,” she added. “I think Deep empowers people by helping them tell their stories.”
Moon is a hiker, a lover of yoga, a maker of candles, a gardener, and a poet. And more than anything, she is a champion of youth voice.
“Coming from a teaching standpoint, youth see what adults don’t see. Youth see the truth. It gives them the ability to take that awareness and channel it into a place where they can make changes instead of feeling hopeless. They have the gift of insight, so they have power.”
