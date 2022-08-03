August 3, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) announced their new executive director D’Arcy Robb after a thorough search. Robb comes to GCDD with several years of experience working in the intellectual developmental disability (IDD) community. She served as the Public Policy Director for GCDD in 2013 for almost two years. Prior to that role, she served as the Public Policy Coordinator for the Commonwealth Council on Developmental Disabilities, GCDD’s equivalent in Kentucky, which she loved. 

 

