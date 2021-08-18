August 18, 2021 - David Paddison has been appointed to the Savannah Classical Academy Foundation’s Board of Directors serving alongside Chairman/Treasurer Ted Kleisner, Secretary Mark V. Smith, Falen O. Cox, Joseph L. Herring, and Alice Jepson. SCAF is a charitable, non-profit organization dedicated to raising and stewarding funds to provide educational resources, improve the educational environment, and support the academic and extracurricular programs for the students of The Savannah Classical Academy (SCA), a K-12 public charter school.
Located at 705 East Anderson Street, Savannah Classical Academy school opened in 2013 to serve Savannah and Chatham County. Offering a classical education model in an all-encompassing supportive structure, the classical program focuses on vigorous curriculum, character development, modern language, art, and civic responsibility with an emphasis on eight virtues; Compassion, Perseverance, Courage, Respect, Responsibility, Diligence temperance, and Integrity.
Terri O’Neil, Executive Director for the Savannah Classical Academy Foundation, has served on the school’s governing board since 2016. She shares, “David Paddison’s proven commitment to community development and a better Savannah for future generations is a perfect addition to our Foundation’s dedicated Board of Directors. His ability to raise awareness for the school’s effective innovation and its ability to produce life-long curious learners and leaders will greatly impact our mission.”
Paddison is president of Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, a privately held insurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting firm. A native of Savannah, he has played an active role in the business community for more than 30 years. He was recognized in the fall of 2017 by Junior Achievement as an inductee into the Savannah Business Hall of Fame and is a graduate of Leadership Savannah. Paddison has held leadership positions on numerous community boards including Union Mission, Past Chair; Savannah Economic Development Authority, Past Chair; Armstrong State University Foundation; Past Chair, and currently serves on the boards of Union Mission, the JCB Lady Bamford Center, Georgia Southern University Foundation Board, World Trade Center Savannah, and Savannah Music Festival.
