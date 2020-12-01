December 1, 2020 - Canady's Heating Air Plumbing has launched the Canady's Coats for Kids drive for the winter season. Canady's Coats for Kids has partnered with the United Way of the Coastal Empire to collect donations of new, unused coats for children aging from infant to 17 years old. Canady’s Coats for Kids will not be able to accept used or damaged coats.
The Canady's Coats for Kids campaign kicked off on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 and runs through Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Canady's will deliver the coats for distribution to the United Way of the Coastal Empire on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The United Way of the Coastal Empire will distribute the coats to member agencies serving children in need in January.
Canady’s Coats for Kids will have donation sites at seven convenient locations. Collection boxes will be inside each donation site’s lobby from Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 through Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Canady’s Coats for Kids Donation Sites and Hours through Jan. 8, 2021
United Way of the Coastal Empire Offices
Chatham County
428 Bull Street / Savannah, GA / 31401
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Effingham County
711 Zitterour Drive / Rincon, GA / 31326
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Liberty County
301 Fairhope Lane / Hinesville, GA / 31313
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Bryan County
9611 Ford Avenue / Richmond Hill, GA / 31324
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
40 South Industrial Boulevard / Pembroke, GA / 31321
Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Canady's Heating Air Plumbing
504 Scott Court / Richmond Hill, GA / 31324
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
211 – B Johnny Mercer Blvd. / Wilmington Island, GA / 31410
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit Canadys.com.
