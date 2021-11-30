December 1, 2021 - Once again, Greenbriar Children’s Center will celebrate the holiday season and raise essential funding by helping busy shoppers with their wrapping needs at the annual Gift Wrap Center.
The Gift Wrap Center will be hosting its opening ceremonies at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at Oglethorpe Mall, 7804 Abercorn St. in a storefront that previously housed Hollister Co. off the Macy’s Court area. The Gift Wrap Center is manned by Greenbriar volunteers and will run through Christmas Eve. This annual fundraiser helps support the organization’s mission to provide affordable and accredited early learning programs for children under the age of 5, FREE family counseling and support services, and the essential operation of an emergency shelter for abused, abandoned and neglected children ages 11-18. This shelter is one of only two such shelters for children in the entire Coastal Empire.
Greenbriar is seeking volunteers to help wrap presents for eager shoppers. Volunteers may sign up via the www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org website by going to the home page, clicking on “Events” at the top and then scrolling down to pick their desired time slot.
“The Gift Wrap Center is a holiday tradition, and an excellent way to give to Greenbriar this season. Shoppers bring their gifts and we provide the paper, bows, ribbons and wrapping to make their presents look extra special,” said Greenbriar Executive Director Gena Taylor. “You can even bring packages purchased online to the gift wrap center to be wrapped!”
Prices for gift wrapping range from $3 upwards per parcel and all funds raised will help support Greenbriar’s programs for children and families during the holiday season and throughout the year.
For more information about these holiday festivities or to view the Gift Wrap Center’s hours, visit www.greenbriarchildrenscenter.org or call 912-234-3431.
