December 1, 2021 - Applications for the Junior League of Savannah’s Kids Who Care Scholarship, Community Projects, and Community Assistance Funds are now open.
Kids Who Care Scholarship
Kids Who Care is a program designed to salute high school seniors who have made a positive difference in the lives of others by volunteering. Scholarships will be awarded to local seniors from the Savannah and Lowcountry area in recognition of their outstanding volunteer service to their community. These scholarships are not based on academic or athletic ability. The Junior League of Savannah (JLS) would like you to help us identify Kids Who Care by nominating high school seniors who have been active volunteers. Nominations may be made by anyone: principals, counselors, students, community groups and individuals, as well as self-nomination by the student.
Community Project Application
JLS is involved in a number of community projects throughout Savannah and the Lowcountry. JLS is committed to making a difference in our local community by partnering with local agencies that complement its mission and address the needs of the community by focusing on our Community Focus area, youth development. JLS provides volunteers and funding to non-profit agencies for community-based programs designed to impact youth development.
Community Assistance Funds
JLS is seeking opportunities to improve our community by awarding community assistance funds to local nonprofit organizations or projects to help expand their reach.
Applications can be downloaded at jrleaguesav.org under the ‘Community’ tab. The deadline for all applications is Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Applications should be submitted to commoutreach@jrleaguesav.org.
