December 1, 2021 - Hustle & Blow Dry Bar recently announced that the inaugural Lowcountry Farm Fest raised over $4,200 in support of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. The event was held on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Starland Yard in Savannah.

“As Savannah’s only certified Green Circle salon, the Hustle & Blow team and I have been proud to support the Forsyth Farmers’ Market,” said Hannah Mills, Owner of Hustle & Blow Dry Bar. “It was also extra special to partner with several like-minded businesses that are also working toward a more sustainable Savannah.”

“A huge thank you to all those who made this event possible, especially Hustle & Blow Dry Bar,” said Jeb Bush, Executive Director of the Forsyth Farmers' Market. “It was a fun evening that not only helped raise funds for Forsyth Farmers’ Market but brought awareness and excitement about the importance of buying local.”

The Lowcountry Farm Fest raised a total of $4,291.32 from a variety of generous contributions. Donations for the Forsyth Farmers’ Market can still be made at forsythfarmersmarket.com/give.

