December 1, 2021 - Hustle & Blow Dry Bar recently announced that the inaugural Lowcountry Farm Fest raised over $4,200 in support of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market. The event was held on Thursday, Nov. 18 at Starland Yard in Savannah.
“A huge thank you to all those who made this event possible, especially Hustle & Blow Dry Bar,” said Jeb Bush, Executive Director of the Forsyth Farmers' Market. “It was a fun evening that not only helped raise funds for Forsyth Farmers’ Market but brought awareness and excitement about the importance of buying local.”
The Lowcountry Farm Fest raised a total of $4,291.32 from a variety of generous contributions. Donations for the Forsyth Farmers’ Market can still be made at forsythfarmersmarket.com/give.
