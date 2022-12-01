December 1, 2022 - Now through Friday, Dec. 16, the Big Savannah Toy Drive is collecting holiday gifts for children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC). Participants are encouraged to donate specific items on the children’s individual wish lists as well as more general items for the kids, such as stocking stuffers, gift cards, games, and school and craft supplies.
“The holidays will be brighter for our children thanks to the Big Savannah Toy Drive,” said Rose Grant-Wiseman, executive director, CCAC. “Each child creates a wish list, and seeing that fulfilled gives them hope. We are so thankful to be a part of a community that supports our kids.”
The Eichholz Law Firm (319 Eisenhower Dr., Savannah)
ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear (350 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah)
Full Bloom Salon and Dry Bar (105 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 104, Pooler)
Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce (305 W Collins St., Pooler)
Old Savannah Tours (41 Wahlstrom Rd., Savannah)
Pure Barre (5521 Abercorn St., Suite 500, Savannah)
Royal Treatment Barber Parlor (1122 East Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah)
Small Business Assistance Corporation (111 E Liberty St., Savannah)
On Friday, Dec. 16, the campaign will conclude with a finale event with Old Savannah Tours providing a trolley to pick up all of the gifts collected during the toy drive. The wrap-up event will be held at The Eichholz Law Firm immediately following the collection.
The Big Savannah Toy Drive has been made possible by generous contributions from several local companies, including The Eichholz Law Firm, Good Cause Marketing, A Different Light Photography, Old Savannah Tours and TradeBark.
For more information about the Big Savannah Toy Drive drop-off locations, wish lists and more, visit bigsavannahtoydrive.com.
