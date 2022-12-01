Logo_Big Savannah Toy Drive_2022.png

December 1, 2022 - Now through Friday, Dec. 16, the Big Savannah Toy Drive is collecting holiday gifts for children served by Coastal Children’s Advocacy Center (CCAC). Participants are encouraged to donate specific items on the children’s individual wish lists as well as more general items for the kids, such as stocking stuffers, gift cards, games, and school and craft supplies. 

“The holidays will be brighter for our children thanks to the Big Savannah Toy Drive,” said Rose Grant-Wiseman, executive director, CCAC. “Each child creates a wish list, and seeing that fulfilled gives them hope. We are so thankful to be a part of a community that supports our kids.”

