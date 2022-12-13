December 13, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Young Leaders Board Readiness Program is accepting applications through Friday, Dec. 16. The 2023 Class will be announced by the end of the year. 

The Board Readiness Program prepares those interested in servant leadership for active, effective, and knowledgeable board service for local nonprofit organizations. Those who complete the 10-session program will be connected by United Way of the Coastal Empire with area nonprofits seeking new leaders for their boards of directors.

