December 13, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Young Leaders Board Readiness Program is accepting applications through Friday, Dec. 16. The 2023 Class will be announced by the end of the year.
The Board Readiness Program prepares those interested in servant leadership for active, effective, and knowledgeable board service for local nonprofit organizations. Those who complete the 10-session program will be connected by United Way of the Coastal Empire with area nonprofits seeking new leaders for their boards of directors.
Any member of the public is welcome to apply for the program, which is run by United Way Young Leaders and serves as an example of how United Way supports nonprofits with expertise as well as funding. Those interested in applying should fill out the following form listed on the United Way website at tinyurl.com/2023boardreadiness. More information is also available on the Young Leaders page of the United Way of the Coastal Empire website at uwce.org/youngleaders.
Session titles include Board 101; Board’s Role in Fundraising; Ethics: Fiscal and Legal Responsibilities; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Resume and Bio Writing; Strategic Planning; Board and Staff Relationship; and Advocacy and Ambassadorship.
The 2023 program dates are as follows:
*All sessions are 12-1 p.m. via ZOOM unless otherwise noted.
- Jan. 12 (evening orientation in-person), 19
- Feb. 2, 16
- March 2, 9, 23 (evening social in-person), 30
- April 13, 27
- May 3 - Evening graduation
Those who are selected to the program are expected to become members of United Way Young Leaders by making a commitment of either a $365 contribution to the United Way Community Fund or giving 14 tracked volunteer hours between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
