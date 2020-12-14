December 14, 2020 - The Enmarket Encourage Health Educational Series, in partnership with Healthy Savannah, will stream its next LIVE broadcast on Jan. 7 exploring “Activity-Friendly Routes to Everyday Destinations."
Also sponsored by Center Parc Credit Union, the program will live-stream at 1 p.m. on Healthy Savannah’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/healthysav/) and will be streamed on Enmarket’s Facebook page. The program will be rebroadcast at a later date on the City of Savannah’s Government Channel and on SavannahNow.com/podcasts.
On this second installment of the 2020-21 series, Armand Turner will outline strategies for creating walking- and bike-friendly routes to everyday destinations in the Savannah area. Turner is Healthy Savannah / YMCA of Coastal Georgia Physical Activity Program Manager.
“Less than half of all adults get the recommended amount of physical activity," said Turner. “Walking can be the easiest way to reach the recommended amount of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. Just 20 to 30 minutes a day is a healthy amount for adults."
Creating access to safe forms of active transportation isn’t just about exercise. According to Turner, walking and biking are more than recreational hobbies. They could be the main forms of transportation for those who may have no other choice.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that 35 percent of people will walk to work if they live within one mile of their job,” said Turner. “When taking trips to the store and the shop is within one mile of a person’s home, 40% of people will walk. This shows the importance of walkable communities.”
Now in its seventh year, the Enmarket Encourage Health series pivoted from its traditional lunch-time lecture format to an online broadcast in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. However, the new format now offers the opportunity for a wider audience to tap into and interact with experts as they provide important information on nutrition, physical fitness and wellbeing.
Each program of the 2020-21 series is hosted by Frandasia Williams, a wellness guide, writer and certified yoga teacher. Williams received her MFA in performing arts from Savannah College of Art and Design and is the owner of Guided Surender Wellness Studio.
While all of the broadcasts are free and available to the public, organizers are requesting that audience members virtually RSVP at www.healthysavannah.org/encouragehealthlive. Those who register will receive a friendly reminder when each show date draws near, along with special offers that encourage health.
The 7th Annual Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series is presented in partnership with Healthy Savannah; media sponsor, the Savannah Morning News; and community partners, City of Savannah, Gulfstream and Clover Health. The Jan. 7 program sponsor is Center Parc Credit Union. By going digital this year, the series is striving to safely engage with people wherever they are.
