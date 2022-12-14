December 14, 2022 - The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) will be celebrating the holidays at its upcoming Holiday Social and opening its doors to members of the public who would like to join the charitable organization.
LDSS’ family support meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the banquet room of Joe Marchese Commercial Construction, located at 1525 Dean Forest Road in Savannah. Attendees are asked to enter through the side entrance labeled “100A”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.