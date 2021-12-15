December 15, 2021 - In the spirit of the holidays, Union Mission will serve 300 holiday meals, provided by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation with the support of Sodexo, to local families and individuals in need on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Union Mission’s administrative office (125 Fahm Street) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Union Mission will also provide free clothing and household items through their Clothing Closet. Over 40 volunteers are expected to help set up tables, prepare hot to-go boxed meals and spread holiday cheer.
“The holidays are widely regarded as the season of giving,” says Michael Traynor, President & CEO of Union Mission. “Lending a helping hand to someone in need around this time of year can have an especially huge impact. Union Mission is proud to partner with so many in our community to assist those in need.”
Union Mission was able to partner with multiple business, churches, and community members to provide Christmas gifts to 57 households with children within their comprehensive programs. With the generous support of companies and organizations like SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design), Savannah State University, Chatham County Maintenance Department, First Chatham Bank, First African Baptist Church and many other Secret Santa participants, Union Mission was able to provide holiday gifts to an additional 11 mothers at Magdalene House, a 20-bed Emergency Housing Program for homeless women and their children. Thanks to a generous donation by Lake Pajamas, Union Mission was also able to provide pajamas to women and children in various Union Mission programs.
Union Mission believes care and support are important courses of action throughout the year, not just during the holiday season. With winter upon us, it brings bitter winds and cold nights. Union Mission will open the doors to allow additional homeless men to stay at Grace House when the weather drops below freezing. Hats, gloves, men’s sleeping bags, toiletries and personal care items are currently still needed. Donations can be dropped off at 125 Fahm Street between Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
